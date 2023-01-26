'Satanic golden medusa' abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked

(FOX NEWS) – Twitter users ruthlessly mocked and condemned a new statue installed atop a New York City courthouse, with many claiming that it had allusions to "demonic" imagery.

The new eight-foot-tall golden statue by Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander now stands on the roof of the state courthouse in New York’s Flatiron district next to previous statues of respected lawmakers Moses, Confucius and Zoroaster.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The "NOW" statute, with curling braids and tentacle-like arms rises from a lotus flower, was created to pay homage to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her fight for abortion. The statue is adorned with the late Supreme Court Justice’s signature lace collar.

TRENDING: How does Trump stand against Biden in 2024 presidential race?

Read the full story ›