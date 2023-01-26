A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Satanic golden medusa' abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked

Sculpture meant to pay homage to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:16pm
'Satanic golden medusa' abortion statue (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Twitter users ruthlessly mocked and condemned a new statue installed atop a New York City courthouse, with many claiming that it had allusions to "demonic" imagery.

The new eight-foot-tall golden statue by Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander now stands on the roof of the state courthouse in New York’s Flatiron district next to previous statues of respected lawmakers Moses, Confucius and Zoroaster.

The "NOW" statute, with curling braids and tentacle-like arms rises from a lotus flower, was created to pay homage to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her fight for abortion. The statue is adorned with the late Supreme Court Justice’s signature lace collar.

