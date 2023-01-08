Satanic Temple dedicates 'largest gathering in history' to big city mayor

(FOX NEWS) -- The Satanic Temple is dedicating the "largest satanic gathering in history" to Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after the group wasn't allowed to deliver a satanic invocation at Boston City Hall.

SatanCon 2023 will take place in downtown Boston from April 28 to 30 and registered guests are required to wear masks and show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the organization.

"Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask," the temple said on its site. "Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed."

