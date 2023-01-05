'What the hell did he say?': Biden stumps Twitter users over 'neighborhood phrase'

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden continued his tradition of making confusing comments during his visit to a Kentucky bridge on Wednesday.
Biden spoke near the Brent Spence Bridge to highlight his success in passing infrastructure funding as well as the significance of bipartisanship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
While touting the virtues of American infrastructure, the president soon veered off into a "phrase" from his "old neighborhood" which left many Twitter users struggling to understand what Biden was saying.