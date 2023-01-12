Scholars develop 'Plantifa' curriculum to promote eco-justice 'guerrilla gardening'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “The world is facing a looming existential threat caused by exploitative habits and intentional

human negligence.” That is how Brandon Edwards-Schuth and Marco Cerqueira, a pair of graduate students at Washington State University, describe the pending global crisis as they see it in their recent Northwest Journal of Teacher Education article.

Their solution to combat this dystopian future? “Plantifa.”

Plantifa is situated “at the intersections of anti-fascism, eco-justice, decolonization, and arts-based curriculum theories,” the scholars write.

