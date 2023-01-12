A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scholars develop 'Plantifa' curriculum to promote eco-justice 'guerrilla gardening'

Entails intentionally 'gardening without borders' on other people’s land

Published January 12, 2023 at 2:11pm
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:11pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “The world is facing a looming existential threat caused by exploitative habits and intentional
human negligence.” That is how Brandon Edwards-Schuth and Marco Cerqueira, a pair of graduate students at Washington State University, describe the pending global crisis as they see it in their recent Northwest Journal of Teacher Education article.

Their solution to combat this dystopian future? “Plantifa.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Plantifa is situated “at the intersections of anti-fascism, eco-justice, decolonization, and arts-based curriculum theories,” the scholars write.

TRENDING: Silencing with violence

Read the full story ›

