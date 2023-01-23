School board pulls complete 180, now requires bathroom use based on biological sex

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Florida school board reversed its transgender policy, requiring bathrooms monitored and used on the basis of biological sex, according to the school policy.

Leon County School Board changed its “LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Guide” to require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex while educators monitor the sex-segregated spaces to maintain a safe environment. The policy change acknowledges the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold a Florida school district’s policy of separating restrooms by “biological sex” instead of gender identity.

“LCS personnel will maintain and monitor bathrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms to ensure the safety of all students,” the policy stated.

The policy also requires educators to share a student’s change in gender identity or sexual orientation with their parents. Previously, the school district advised educators to hide a student’s transgender status, stating that the student has a right to their privacy, the policy stated.

After refusing to change its transgender policy for five years, Pasco County school district reversed their guidance to require students to use bathrooms on the basis of biological sex to be in accordance with the the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

On Dec. 30, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 7-4 that the St. Johns County School Board’s policy, which required students to use bathrooms on the basis of biological sex, did not violate Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. A district judge had previously backed a transgender male who had challenged the school’s policy.

Leon County School Board and Leon County School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

