School district to allow student to wear 'Jesus Loves Me' face mask

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A Mississippi school district has agreed to change a policy banning political or religious speech that led to a third-grade student being barred from wearing a face mask with the message “Jesus Loves Me.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Simpson County School District prohibited elementary school student Lydia Booth from wearing the face mask because of its Christian message.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal nonprofit specializing in religious freedom cases that represented Booth, announced Wednesday that the school district has reversed its decision and will now allow the child to wear her “Jesus Loves Me” face mask as part of a settlement agreement ending a federal lawsuit.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›