School district to allow student to wear 'Jesus Loves Me' face mask

Part of a settlement agreement ending a federal lawsuit

WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A Mississippi school district has agreed to change a policy banning political or religious speech that led to a third-grade student being barred from wearing a face mask with the message “Jesus Loves Me.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Simpson County School District prohibited elementary school student Lydia Booth from wearing the face mask because of its Christian message.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal nonprofit specializing in religious freedom cases that represented Booth, announced Wednesday that the school district has reversed its decision and will now allow the child to wear her “Jesus Loves Me” face mask as part of a settlement agreement ending a federal lawsuit.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







