A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School lunch debt racking up in some local districts after federal program ends

Average debt has risen to more than $21,000

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2023 at 2:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX SAN ANTONIO) – A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account.

For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That program ended in September.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In the Southwest region, which includes Texas, the average amount of debt per district has risen to more than $21,000 in that time.

TRENDING: Honor your father and mother through obedience

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fauci bemoans China's decision to lift 'flawed' lockdowns
Jonathan Cahn's new book written in perfect timing
Woke AI? Revolutionary chatbot says men could menstruate
The Medicare Advantage … advantage
Abortion propaganda film crashes at box office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×