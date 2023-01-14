School lunch debt racking up in some local districts after federal program ends

(FOX SAN ANTONIO) – A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account.

For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That program ended in September.

In the Southwest region, which includes Texas, the average amount of debt per district has risen to more than $21,000 in that time.

