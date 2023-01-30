School's mandatory LGBT indoctrination for kids goes to court

A court in the United Kingdom is scheduled in just days to hear the arguments against a public school's mandatory LGBT indoctrination program for children.

The Christian Legal Center is representing Izzy Montague, who withdrew her son from the Heaver's Farm Primary School of Croydon after discovering that the school's ideology included mandatory participation by children in an LGBT Pride event.

According to a report by Decision Magazine, Montague explained, "I wasn’t even trying to stop the Pride event. I just wanted my child to receive an education, rather than indoctrination.

"After I complained about my young child being forced to take part in an event that goes against our Christian beliefs, the school’s attitude towards me changed completely. Other parents were afraid to speak up because of how the school treated me."

Her case against the school is for "indirect discrimination, victimization" and breach of statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

Montague explained in the report that she actually withdrew her son from the school because of the bullying and intimidation from officials there.

The case is to be heard in Central London County Court.

The Christian Legal Center said the school's Pride agenda actually was illegally partisan and amounted to "indoctrination."

It apparently is the first case in the U.K. in which a court will assess the legality of demanding children adopt the LGBT ideology in primary schools.

"Those who preach tolerance and diversity the loudest do not appear to be interested in practicing it," explained Andrea Williams, the chief of CLC.

"The treatment of parents at Heaver’s Farm Primary School represents some of the most chilling breaches of parental rights I have ever seen in my many years of working on educational issues."

The school has been open in its agenda to push the LGBT ideology in which sometimes children are surgically damaged and left sterile for life.

The report said during one school officials' meeting with Montague, a head teacher's daughter wore a shirt ridiculing others, which said, "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic, when you can just be quiet?"

Another image on the school's website promoted the transgender ideology, with a placard by a first-year student who wrote, "I have a dreem if bois cood go to the saim toilet as gerls."

