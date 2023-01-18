A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shocking new details on gay couple accused of sodomizing their young adopted sons

'It's far, far worse than what was first reported'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:37pm
William and Zachary Zulock (Facebook)

(TOWNHALL) -- Content Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A months-long Townhall investigation reveals disturbing new details about the affluent LGBTQ-activist couple accused of sodomizing their young adopted sons—now ages 9 and 11—and distributing "homemade" child pornography of the sexual abuse. Half a year after the shocking story made national news, Townhall is the only outlet following up on the criminal case in Georgia that has since seen zero headlines written about it. We've found that it's far, far worse than what was first reported.

Not only did the married men allegedly rape the two boys who were adopted through a Christian special-needs adoption agency, they were pimping out their children to nearby pedophiles in Atlanta-area suburbs, Townhall's follow-up investigation discovered.

Recorded jailhouse calls, a trove of never-before-seen court documents, and testimony from a family member who spoke exclusively with Townhall uncover the extent of the physical and emotional trauma the two elementary school-aged brothers endured as well as the red flags that the state overlooked during the same-sex couple's "faster than expected" adoption process.

Read the full story ›

