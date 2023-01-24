'We are shook': California gunman kills 7 just days after previous mass shooting

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

A gunman killed seven people at two Half Moon Bay, California landscaping nurseries Monday night, just days after another highly deadly mass shooting in the state.

The 67-year-old suspect in the Half Moon Bay shootings has been arrested, and San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said one person was in critical condition at a hospital, NPR reported. A 72-year-old man shot and killed 11 people and injured many others Saturday in Monterey Park, California, before killing himself, with authorities finding hundreds of ammunition rounds, a rifle and homemade suppressor-making material at his residence, they said.

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

Corpus said the Half Moon Bay shooting victims were believed to be nursery workers, but no motive had yet been determined, according to NPR. The shooter acted alone, the Sheriff’s Office indicated.

“We are shook and very eager to gain more information from the authorities and their investigations,” Concord Farms, one of the shooting locations, told CNN. “Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the Chinese American community – from Half Moon Bay to Monterey Park.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will the political left be successful in enacting more gun control based on recent mass shootings? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (1 Votes) 83% (5 Votes)

A Jan. 16 shooting in Central California took the lives of six people including a 17-year-old mother and her baby, according to The Associated Press.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for further comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!