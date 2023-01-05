A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Crypto bank shares plunge after withdrawals top $8.1 billion during crypto meltdown

Silvergate also announced it would slash 40% of its workforce

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:54pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Silvergate Capital shares have been on a rollercoaster in the last 24 hours. Soaring 27% on a short squeeze Wednesday and now down 40% on Thursday morning after the crypto bank reported a run on deposits following the FTX bankruptcy, slashed its workforce by 40%, and shelved plans to launch its own digital currency. 

Amid the FTX debacle in the fourth quarter, the bank said in an early release of some quarterly results that crypto-related deposits plunged 68%.

Silvergate was forced to liquidate the debt it was holding on its balance sheet to satisfy the surge in withdrawals. It expects a $718 million loss in the selling of debt that exceeds the bank's total profits since 2013.

Read the full story ›

