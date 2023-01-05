Crypto bank shares plunge after withdrawals top $8.1 billion during crypto meltdown

(ZEROHEDGE) – Silvergate Capital shares have been on a rollercoaster in the last 24 hours. Soaring 27% on a short squeeze Wednesday and now down 40% on Thursday morning after the crypto bank reported a run on deposits following the FTX bankruptcy, slashed its workforce by 40%, and shelved plans to launch its own digital currency.

Amid the FTX debacle in the fourth quarter, the bank said in an early release of some quarterly results that crypto-related deposits plunged 68%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Silvergate was forced to liquidate the debt it was holding on its balance sheet to satisfy the surge in withdrawals. It expects a $718 million loss in the selling of debt that exceeds the bank's total profits since 2013.

TRENDING: How loss of virtue leads to loss of liberty

Read the full story ›