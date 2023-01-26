Since 2016, it’s been Trump vs. Obama, voter fraud, media, Deep State

We should have asked Barack Obama, a long time ago, how he would accept Hillary Clinton's loss of the 2016 election. It might have saved us some trouble with Donald Trump's reelection bid in 2020.

Obama should have been asked, straight out, whether he would have accepted the outcome of the 2016 election no matter what.

Why?

I've said it all along: The Democrats controlled the White House. Obama was still president. Hillary was his handpicked candidate to replace him. Obama had also said Trump was "unfit" for the office. He also saw to it that his Justice Department gave Clinton a pass on prosecution on felony espionage charges so she could remain a viable candidate for the presidency.

Worst of all, in Obama's mind, Trump would surely carry out his plan for a "populist revolution."

But the Obama administration leaked to the press, a few days before the election, a story citing unnamed intelligence and law enforcement officials warning that hackers with Russian intelligence services could try to undermine the credibility of the election by "posting documents online purporting to show evidence of voter fraud."

"Russia, Russia, Russia" had already begun – before the 2016 election. Did you realize that?

We know for a fact where that originated, how it was spread and who spread it. We also can say now that it was totally false, a red herring, a lie.

It was a creation of the Deep State and Big Tech. And the "Russia!" chant never stopped for the next six years.

Given the fact that Trump could only protest a rigged election, whereas Obama and Clinton could effectively attempt to deny a peaceful transfer of power, it was just a warning shot. Obama was, of course, warning he might steal Trump's reelection bid four years later.

Remember what was at stake then.

Obama was 100% in the tank for Clinton.

He knew there was plenty more dirt on the Hillary campaign that could come out that would have an adverse effect on Election Day.

That's why that story is so significant. Go back and review it yourself. It was a thinly veiled attempt to immunize voters against whatever revelations would come through WikiLeaks.

Don't believe it! said Obama's CIA and FBI. The Russians are making this stuff up. This is an attempt by a foreign power to impact the election. Trump was running against Hillary, Obama and the Deep State in 2016 – not to mention Big Tech.

The Clinton campaign was telling people not to believe their own eyes and ears with regard to the stunning 2016 election-rigging videos released by James O'Keefe and Project Veritas, claiming O'Keefe has "doctored" videos in the past. (By "doctored," of course, they mean "edited," which is what the media do with all video.)

Never mind that the U.S. under Obama had its meddling hands all over Israeli elections – sending over campaign consultants, using U.S. taxpayer dollars, in a failed attempt to deny Benjamin Netanyahu his successful bid for leadership. Obama wanted to control the whole world. He got his wish, finally – after 2020.

In the end, Trump was right. He was not running against Hillary Clinton in 2016. He was running against the entire Obama administration, he was running against rampant fraud of the kind perpetrated by the Democratic Party and its dirty-tricks tentacles, and he was running against the entire media establishment as well as the in-bred Republican Washington establishment.

I guess we should be grateful that they didn't do it in 2016. They just waited four years to pull the trigger on the plans for the Big Steal.

