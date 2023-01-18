A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 posts worst day in more than a month, Dow closes 600 points lower

'Now we're amid a tense earnings season'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial average tumbled more than 600 points on Wednesday as investors took profits on some of the strong 2023 January gains and as a disappointing December retail sales reading raised concerns about a recession. Shares of banks led the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 612 points, or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2% and was on pace for its first down day in the last eight.

“We’ve had such a strong start to the year, but now we’re amid a tense earnings season, recently got weaker data — retail sales and yesterday’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey. Plus the Fed meeting on Feb. 1st is looming large,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of reason to get aggressive here, but all of those factors above suggest that caution is warranted in the near term.”

