Stocks close higher as investors await inflation report, Nasdaq notches 3-day win streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued building on the new year’s early rally while awaiting economic data and corporate earnings coming later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 187.9 points, or 0.56%, to end at 33,705.55. The S&P 500 traded up 27.32 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,919.41 points. The Nasdaq Composite led indexes for another day, adding 1%, which equates to 106.98 points, to end the session at 10,742.63.

The S&P 500 was up about 1.1% in the first five trading days of 2023 through Monday, which some say is a good omen for the rest of the year. The Nasdaq has rallied in recent days as optimism over cooling inflation pushed investors to beaten-up technology stocks.

