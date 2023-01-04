Stocks close higher, snap 2-day losing streak as Wall Street shakes off Fed minutes

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Wednesday after a choppy session as investors looked past Federal Reserve meeting minutes that showed the central bank will remain aggressive in its policy to tame high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points, or 0.40%, to close at 33,269.77. The S&P 500 climbed 0.75% to 3,825.97 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69% to close at 10,458.76. Bond yields were lower, even as the Fed reiterated that rates would move higher this year.

All three indexes notched their first positive close of the year, breaking two consecutive days of losses, after rallying from negative territory in the afternoon.

