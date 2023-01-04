A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close higher, snap 2-day losing streak as Wall Street shakes off Fed minutes

'They want to tighten, to crush inflation, but they don't want to cause a recession'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Panorama of a city business district with office buildings and skyscrapers and superimposed data, charts and diagrams related to stock market, currency exchange and global finance. Blue line graphs with numbers and exchange rates, candlestick charts and financial figures fill the image with a glowing light. Sunset light.

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed higher Wednesday after a choppy session as investors looked past Federal Reserve meeting minutes that showed the central bank will remain aggressive in its policy to tame high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points, or 0.40%, to close at 33,269.77. The S&P 500 climbed 0.75% to 3,825.97 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69% to close at 10,458.76. Bond yields were lower, even as the Fed reiterated that rates would move higher this year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

All three indexes notched their first positive close of the year, breaking two consecutive days of losses, after rallying from negative territory in the afternoon.

TRENDING: Top newspaper paints pro-life success story as a tragedy

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Donald Trump Jr. signs lucrative 7-figure media deal
Did hell just freeze over? Dem governor defends busing illegal aliens to other states
Queen Elizabeth's chaplain sounds alarm on King Charles: 'Christianity is under assault'
'The light slowly began to get bigger': 'Friends' star's powerful, healing encounter with God
Japan to start paying citizens 1 million yen to leave Tokyo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×