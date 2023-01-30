A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close lower, Dow sheds more than 250 points to snap 6-day win streak

'You're seeing this push and pull in stock prices between whether the Fed will keep interest rates where they are'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 260.99 points, or 0.77%, to 33,717.09. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,017.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.96% to 11,393.81.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Information technology and communication services were among the biggest laggards in the S&P 500, down more than 1.5%, each. Mega-cap tech stocks such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet were about 3% and 2.5% lower, respectively. Semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.9%.

TRENDING: $3 million in 'currency of corruption' going to extremely well-endowed university

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower, Dow sheds more than 250 points to snap 6-day win streak
NOT GUILTY: Jury clears Catholic father targeted by Biden DOJ
College slammed for firing prof who allegedly said killing all whites would end racism
New meaning to voice changing: 'Vocal feminization' lessons for trans students
'Cut her time short': Pro-abortion protesters march outside Amy Coney Barrett's home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×