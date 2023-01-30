Stocks close lower, Dow sheds more than 250 points to snap 6-day win streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 260.99 points, or 0.77%, to 33,717.09. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,017.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.96% to 11,393.81.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Information technology and communication services were among the biggest laggards in the S&P 500, down more than 1.5%, each. Mega-cap tech stocks such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet were about 3% and 2.5% lower, respectively. Semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices fell 3.9%.

TRENDING: $3 million in 'currency of corruption' going to extremely well-endowed university

Read the full story ›