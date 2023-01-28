Student appeals trespassing conviction for handing out copies of Constitution

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

Liberty Justice Center (LJC), a “national free speech law firm,” filed an appeal against Arizona State University (ASU) Thursday after a former student was convicted of trespassing by handing out copies of the Constitution on campus, according to Friday’s press release.

Tim Tizon, a now-former Arizona State University student, was arrested in March 2022 after he refused to stop passing out pamphlets of the United States constitution at ASU Tempe’s campus on behalf of the libertarian student organization Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), the press release explained. He is appealing the conviction at Maricopa County Circuit Court and is represented pro bono by LJC.

TRENDING: Study: Teen suicides tied to school calendar

Tizon was a student at the time of the arrest, YAL and the law firm confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If free speech means anything it means that in a public area, at a public university, a student should not be arrested for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution,” Reilly Stephens, LJC staff attorney, told the DCNF. “It starts being as simple as that.”

BREAKING: Tim Tizon, a student at Arizona State University was arrested and convicted for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution. Yesterday, the @LJCenter appealed his conviction to protect his First Amendment rights. Learn more about the case here: https://t.co/Up6pdAZ1uU — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) January 27, 2023

Has the Constitution become an embarrassment to the left? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Tizon had set up a table on the campus’ North Plaza with the YAL logo while distributing the pamphlets, according to the press release. He was reportedly told that the set up violated the school’s “reservation policy” and that he had to remain in a designated free speech zone located in an isolated part of campus.

“Universities are supposed to be the epicenter of the marketplace of ideas,” Tizon said, according to the press release. “ASU has let me down and every other student too by placing its bureaucracy ahead of our First Amendment rights.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Free speech zones are designated locations on campus reserved for public speech. They are widely criticized by free speech activists as being unconstitutional, especially on a public campus, since they limit free expression to a specific location.

“It is absolutely silly that students have to worry about getting arrested for standing in the wrong patch of grass. Speech codes like this treat students like babies who aren’t capable of hearing a political idea without having a guidance counselor around,” Carter Quill, YAL’s director of media relations, told the DCNF. “People go to college to learn, not be coddled, and Tim Tizon deserves some justice for both this unjust arrest, and for having to put up with trigger happy campus administrators who need to learn their place.”

Cases like Tizon’s are commonplace on college campuses, Stephens told the DCNF.

“We’ve seen things like this happen at a lot of schools in a lot of different places in the country,” he said, “and we thing that it’s important to stand up for the fact that our public universities are public and are for the public exchange of ideas, and all our client was trying to do was advocate for those ideas he cares about and advocate for the constitution.”

ASU did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!