Study finds circulating spike proteins a key post-vax problem

Regular readers of this truth-telling publication already are well-informed about the many ill effects of COVID vaccines. But there is always more to understand as medical research keeps unfolding.

First, to summarize the ugly reality it is important to recognize what the great Dr. Peter McCullough has noted. Roughly 15% of vaccine recipients develop a health problem after taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Compared to decades of previous vaccines, that is a huge number that previously would have caused the government to take such a shot off the market.

The key question is what can cause only some people who get the shot to suffer ill impacts? Some key factors include: the lot number of the vaccine that serves as a proxy for mRNA quantity or contaminants, susceptibility based, for example on underlying medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiac problems and other diseases, and even inherited blood clotting disorder. Of special importance is the high incidence of myocarditis in young people in good health, especially boys and men. This has been connected to unusual high numbers of sudden deaths, especially in athletes.

Now comes a new published medical study of extreme importance. The title is "Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post–COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis." Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard School of Medicine, had 13 young boys and three girls hospitalized with myocarditis and available for study. The researchers found all the subjects had large quantities of free circulating spike protein generated from the vaccines while control subjects without myocarditis did not. That is a huge, significant medical finding.

The article concluded:

TRENDING: The recycling religion: A waste of time and money

"Immunoprofiling of vaccinated adolescents and young adults revealed that the mRNA vaccine-induced immune responses did not differ between individuals who developed myocarditis and individuals who did not. However, free spike antigen was detected in the blood of adolescents and young adults who developed post-mRNA vaccine myocarditis, advancing insight into its potential underlying cause."

The researchers prospectively collected blood samples from 16 patients who were hospitalized with myocarditis after receiving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and compared them to 45 healthy, vaccinated control subjects of the same age. They performed extensive antibody profiling, including tests for SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral responses and assessments for autoantibodies or antibodies against other viruses. They also analyzed T-cell responses and cytokine production in the blood samples. They found that the immune responses induced by the mRNA vaccine did not differ between the patients who developed myocarditis and the control subjects. However, they did find that the patients with myocarditis had higher levels of free, unbound spike protein in their blood, which could be a potential cause of myocarditis in these individuals.

The study looked at 61 adolescents and young adults between the ages of 12 and 21, including 16 individuals with vaccine-associated myocarditis, provided blood samples for analysis. The majority of individuals with myocarditis were male, and symptoms typically occurred within the first week after vaccination. Most of these individuals developed myocarditis after the second vaccine dose, but some developed it after the first or third booster dose. All patients presented with chest pain and had elevated levels of cardiac troponin T and C-reactive protein.

The researchers compared the serological responses of the individuals with myocarditis to those of asymptomatic vaccinated control subjects and found no significant differences in anti-spike or anti-RBD immunoglobulin M, IgG, or IgA levels, or in the ability of the antibodies to engage Fc receptors or activate complement. They also found no significant levels of self-antibodies or strong antibody responses to common pathogens in the myocarditis group compared to the control group. The researchers concluded that all adolescents and young adults mounted a substantial immune response after vaccination, conferring protection against SARS-CoV-2, and that there was no indication that a specific antibody response is associated with myocarditis.

The group with myocarditis also had cytokine profiles similar to those seen in a condition called MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), with elevated levels of interleukin (IL)-8, IL-6, tumor necrosis factor-α, IL-10, interferon-γ, and IL-1β, and lower IL-4 levels compared to the control group. Additionally, total leukocyte and neutrophil counts were significantly increased in the group with myocarditis, while platelet counts were decreased. These results suggest that post-vaccine myocarditis is associated with normal adaptive and T-cell immunity but modest innate activation.

Here is the key point: The spike protein they had in their bodies had evaded the apparently sufficient library of antibodies (from the vaccine or previous infection) that were supposed to neutralize it. Thus, it is possible that some persons do not make specific neutralizing antibodies after injection, and thus, the spike protein is able to circulate and damage the body, specifically the heart muscle and possibly other organs, including the brain. Other research has found that harmful impacts can happen many weeks or months after booster shots. Scars in heart muscle could explain serious impacts and deaths.