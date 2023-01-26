Study: Teen suicides tied to school calendar

We now have proof. Government schools are driving teens to commit suicide. A new study, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, concludes that "youth suicides are closely tied with in-person school attendance."

The paper, "In-Person Schooling and Youth Suicide: Evidence from School Calendars and Pandemic School Closures," documents the historical association between suicides and school calendar. There has been a decline in the suicide rate for 12 to 18-year-olds during summer months and a rise when students return to school in August. Schools beginning in September see youth suicides rise in September. During the Christmas/winter break, the rate declines slightly. "Peaks were highest in fall and spring. October accounted for nearly twice as many encounters as reported in July."

This seasonal pattern changed dramatically in March 2020 when schools were shut for the COVID-19 pandemic. The teen suicide rate remained low until fall 2020 when many K-12 schools resumed in-person instruction. The study found that, with school reopenings in fall 2020 and spring 2021 and students returning from online to in-person learning, there was a 12-to-18% increase in teen suicides.

What has occurred in government schools that has triggered the steady rise of students killing themselves?

The report notes there has been a doubling of teen suicides between 2007 and 2018 and suggests that school bullying and social media were possibly related. But the reasons for increased teen suicide are far more complicated than that with many to share the blame.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

First, technology is taking a major toll on the mental well-being of children who are being used for gain by Big Tech.

Research shows the use of electronic screen media is having biological and psychological health effects on children, including reduced intelligence, increased ADHD, autism, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, psychosis, increased aggression and screen addiction. Adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Duncley blames many of the symptoms of mental health problems on the effects of electronic screen media.

Government schools dish out more than $5 billion of taxpayers' money annually to Big Tech who design digital products to be highly addictive. These vultures market their computer products as "personalized learning" that will improve student achievement and prepare students for competing in the 21st century. Yet standardized test scores are continuing to fall in reading with students admitting their reading comprehension is lower on screens and attention spans are shorter.

Second, the federal government with the unconstitutional Every Student Succeeds Act (2015) and Big Tech have colluded to flood K-12 government classrooms with digital devices driven by computer adaptive software for both lessons and testing.

During student engagement in digital programs, massive amounts of lucrative personal data are collected, including information about a student's behavior, beliefs and interactions. The U.S. Department of Education has become increasingly aggressive in demanding more personal information for various federal grants.

Addictive video games are highly useful for data mining. Big Tech hawks these as having education merit without ever providing evidence or research. Minecraft, a Microsoft video game, is the bestselling computer game ever. According to Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, renowned addiction expert, the game is in "every way – clinically and neurologically – an addicting drug."

Third, creating mentally destabilized, dumbed-down students is not coincidental but rather a long-term plan for transforming our constitutional republic into a socialist "utopia." The plot included getting control of schools, dumbing-down the curriculumand presenting homosexuality as normal to destroy the nuclear family.

More than 40% of government school districts have adopted the radical National Sex Education Standards. Beginning in K-2, students learn about transgenderism, including "gender" and "gender identity." Third graders are taught about "the role of hormone blockers" for transgender minors. In addition to radical sexuality, these standards devote entire sections to Critical Race Theory under "Social, Racial, and Reproductive Justice and Equity"; "Intersectionality"; and "Language Inclusivity."

Transgender individuals are almost four times as likely as cisgender people to experience a mental health condition, including including mood and anxiety disorders, PTSD, schizophrenia, personality disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism and substance use disorders. Pair this with the teaching of Critical Race Theory and we have confused, destabilized teens who hate America and act out their anger and hostility.

Fourth, student mental health problems are cash cows for business, medicine and politics.

"Social and Emotional Learning" providers profit handsomely from their programs that include sexuality, gender, race, racism, class and the nuclear family.

The medical profession profits from sex-change surgeries – child mutilation – while Big Pharma profits from puberty blockers and numerous psychiatric medications.

Politicians are profiting handsomely from student mental illness. In my home state of Texas, both parties eagerly passed legislation, despite widespread public anger, to set up mental health services on school campuses and partner schools with private psychiatric hospitals for student inpatient care and medication. Why? It's a known fact that pharmaceutical companies spend far more than any other industry to influence politicians.

What is the solution? Get 'em out. Leaving students in public schools is a highly risky venture for both the lives of students and the future of our nation. Thousands of parents are already jumping the government indoctrination ship for excellent free-market education choices that provide a sound academic foundation and instill a love for our American founding principles.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!