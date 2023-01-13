A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Suitcase lost by airline turns up 4 years later, after detour to Honduras

Passenger informed the fate of missing back was a 'mystery'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:42pm
(UPI) – An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later – and it took a detour to Central America.

April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her luggage was lost by the airline when she flew home from a business trip to Chicago in August 2018.

Gavin said after several months of searching, the airline informed her that the bag's disappearance was a mystery. She was compensated for some of her lost items, but not all of them, Gavin said.

