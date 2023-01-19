Supreme Court investigation fails to identify leaker of Dobbs draft decision

(FOX NEWS) – An investigation by the U.S. Supreme Court has failed to identify the culprit who leaked a draft Court decision that signaled the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling the legalized abortion at the federal level.

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a draft of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the major abortion case that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. The unprecedented leak triggered protests across the country and at the justices' homes that continued for months.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak an "egregious breach of trust." The day after the leak Roberts called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document to Politico.

