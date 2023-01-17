Surprise! 'Environmental' investing pumps money into oil and fracking

ESG investing has become the rage in today's politically correct society.

The "Environmental, Social and Governance" agenda purports to support green energy and equity among people groups and has been adopted, and promoted, by corporations that want to be known as the ones who are fighting pollution, providing philanthropy, pursuing sustainability and all that.

But a new investigative report from Courthouse News Service warns that isn't reality.

The report cites the "massive disconnect" between what investors "believe" about their "ESG funds" and what the funds actually do.

TRENDING: WATCH: Police forcibly remove Greta Thunberg from coal-mine protest

"Which means that thousands of people who think they’re changing the world by aligning their portfolios with their values may actually be changing the world in a way they don’t like," the report said.

The behemoth the ESG agenda has become isn't in doubt. Investors used half a trillion dollars of their money for those funds in 2021 alone, and nearly half of U.S. retail investors "say they prefer investing in companies that benefit the environment and society."

But in reality, "many of the largest ESG funds shovel money into companies that are anything but 'virtuous' in the minds of their customers," Courthouse News said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are ESG investors putting their money into places they'd actually abhor? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

For instance, the S&P 500 ESG index includes the nation's biggest fossil fuels producer, but not the leading producer of electric vehicles.

It detailed: "The top holdings of one of the largest ESG funds, the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, include fossil-fuel producer Exxon along with companies that have been described in the press as 'the nation’s fiercest anti-union employer' (Amazon), make 90% of their products in a country with a terrible human rights record (Apple), have been harshly criticized as anti-consumer by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders (JPMorgan Chase), and have been attacked by Warren as a dangerous monopoly that should be broken up (Google). The fund also invests heavily in Coke, Pepsi, Kellogg and General Mills, which produce sugary drinks and cereals that can lead to obesity and diabetes."

Then there's fracking, which is done by Halliburton. "Another very popular ESG fund, the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, has a $20 million stake in Halliburton," the report said.

The report said a study, a "shocking" study, at Columbia University and the London School of Economics found that ESG funds "overall invest in companies with worse track records of complying with labor and environmental laws than non-ESG funds, and they also invest in companies that produce a higher level of carbon emissions per unit of revenue."

While some ESG funds are simply using consumer misunderstandings for profit, some "may be actively encouraging them."

"Last year BNY Mellon paid a $1.5 million penalty for falsely claiming that all the investments in its funds had undergone an ESG quality review, and Goldman Sachs paid $4 million to settle similar claims. German authorities recently raided the offices of Deutsche Bank looking for evidence of false advertising of ESG funds," Courthouse News said.

In the report, Gerri Walsh, of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, said, "Retail investors don’t understand ESG investing."

Walsh's organization found 77% of retail investors think ESG funds align with their values — but only 21% could even correctly identify what ESG stands for.

Since there's an absence of standardize assessments, the ratings for various companies vary widely. There are some six dozen "rating agencies" that put scores on companies, and each has its own way of looking at factors.

"A recent study found that one leading rating agency had Facebook in the top 10% on environmental concerns while another considered it below average, and one put Walmart’s 'social' score in the 61st percentile while another put in the 10th," the report noted.

Even basic definitions, such as for the environmental component, vary widely.

One analyst said, "How do we define that? Carbon emissions? Water usage? Production of sustainable products? Renewable energy usage? Green patent filings? Protection of biodiversity? You could come up with a nearly infinite number of ways to evaluate a firm's environmental performance."

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!