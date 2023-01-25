Surprise! Left-wing activists indicted for attacks on pregnancy-resource centers

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Two left-wing activists were indicted for allegedly spray-painting threats on pro-life pregnancy resource centers, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), in the first known indictment since a wave of pro-abortion attacks began in May 2022.

Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, allegedly used threats of force to intimidate and interfere with the employees of a reproductive health services facility in violation of federal law and engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees those from providing services, according to the indictment. A wave of attacks on pro-life groups, pregnancy resource centers and churches including multiple firebombings began in May after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press, but the FBI and DOJ did not confirm a single arrest or indictment in these incidents until this week.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

“If abortions aren’t safe than niether [sic] are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING for U,” and “We are everywhere,” the spray-painted threats read, according to the DOJ. The group targeted facilities in Winter Haven, Hollywood, and Hialeah, Florida.

Two Defendants Indicted for Civil Rights Conspiracy and FACE Act Offenses Targeting Pregnancy Resource Centershttps://t.co/TUJFWFZRMd — DOJ Civil Rights (@CivilRights) January 24, 2023

Freestone and Smith-Stewart also allegedly damaged and destroyed the facility’s property in an effort to prevent the organization from providing reproductive services; this and the threats of force are considered potential violations of the FACE Act, the same federal law that’s been used to charge pro-life protesters accused of obstructing access to abortion clinics.

Ia the U.S. Justice Dept. now getting serious about prosecuting left-wing activists who commit similar crimes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Freestone was previously charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest without violence over a heated debate that broke out at a Miami-Dade County School Board meeting over sex education in July 2022, and is involved with left-wing climate activist groups Extinction Rebellion and Whatever It Takes, according to WLRN. Smith-Stewart’s Facebook page contains numerous event advertisements for and photographs of far-left and police protests.

The defendants could each face up to a maximum of 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000.

The DOJ did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!