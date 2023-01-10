A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teens harass Pittsburgh Jews, ask if they're 'fake Jews'

Juvenile suspects allegedly from Black Hebrew Israelite extremist movement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash)

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- A gang of teenagers accosted members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community in the Greenfield section of the city, demanding to know if they were “fake Jews,” the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle reported.

The teens also harassed and swore at the Jews, Shawn Brokos, the director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, told the news outlet.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Greenfield borders Squirrel Hill, a longtime heavily Jewish neighborhood in Pittsburgh, where 40 percent of the population is Jewish, according to recent data.

TRENDING: Watch this incredible moment before NFL game: 'There is power in prayer!'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teens harass Pittsburgh Jews, ask if they're 'fake Jews'
'Diamond' of Diamond and Silk duo dead: 'A true angel and warrior patriot for freedom'
Christians at Temple Mount forced to wear humiliating yellow garment
18-time felon with 'vanishing tattoos' learns fate for packing heat illegally
Stocks close higher as investors await inflation report, Nasdaq notches 3-day win streak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×