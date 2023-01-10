Teens harass Pittsburgh Jews, ask if they're 'fake Jews'

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- A gang of teenagers accosted members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community in the Greenfield section of the city, demanding to know if they were “fake Jews,” the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle reported.

The teens also harassed and swore at the Jews, Shawn Brokos, the director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, told the news outlet.

Greenfield borders Squirrel Hill, a longtime heavily Jewish neighborhood in Pittsburgh, where 40 percent of the population is Jewish, according to recent data.

