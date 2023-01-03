Tennis legend diagnosed with two forms of cancer

(FOX NEWS) -- Tennis legend Martina Navratilova revealed Monday she was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer after discovering a lump on her neck two months ago.

Navratilova, 66, told The Times she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and during tests it was also discovered that cancer had returned to her breast. She expressed optimism about her health status going forward.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer more than a decade ago. She underwent an operation to remove the cancer cells along with radiation treatment and kept up with her exhibition tennis schedule.

