Terrified children 'won't even go to the bathroom all day long' with woke rule

Schoolchildren are so terrified about a new transgender restroom policy in one U.S. county, they're not going to the bathroom "all day long," according to a pastor and grandfather blasting local officials.

Pastor Anthony Cooper of Life Church in Shelby, Ohio, is among 100 clergy speaking against the policy in the Shelby City School District that allows students to use whichever bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.

"[I'm] ... really devastated about what is taking place," Cooper said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"We're finding out that many of them won't even go to the bathroom all day long because they are afraid to go to the restrooms."

TRENDING: WATCH: Now Dems claim oversight of FBI is 'attacking law enforcement'

Once parents were made aware of the policy, local clergy signed a letter to the district indicating, "We will not sacrifice the safety and privacy of children on the altar of political correctness."

"It is our understanding ... concerned parents have compiled statements from at least ten different female students who feel unsafe using school restrooms," the letter continued.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are woke policies putting the health of the vast majority of students at risk? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (26 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cooper said the issue was not discrimination against LGBT students, but rather protecting the safety of children.

"We're not against the LGBT community. There's no hate here whatsoever," he said.

"We want our community to be safe. We want our kids to be safe. It's not really about church. It's not really about the adults. It's about keeping our kids safe."

"The president of the board ... [said] that the… kids aren't saying nothing. Well, we have found out the kids are scared to say anything. It doesn't do any good. And so they're not listening to the children."

"In all the school systems, probably the most unsecured areas are your restrooms, your shower rooms and your locker rooms where there can't be any monitoring or cameras."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

During a school-board meeting in Shelby in December, one 12-year-old girl voiced her concern, saying, "I do not want to walk into a restroom and be scared about who I will see in there."

"Girls spend more time in the restroom and are more vulnerable."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Cooper also spoke at the meeting, urging board members to quit if they couldn't protect students.

"If you cannot protect the security and privacy of our students, I am calling for you to resign. We could easily get the churches to start another school and take our kids out of Shelby schools. This is our town too," he said at the time.

"I think somewhere down the line, we have to realize communication is what starts it and this is what we're doing right now. We are bringing it to the attention of our community," the pastor told Fox.

"They need to know that there is somebody out here that will listen to them, that will love them. We're not here to judge. We're here to love them."

"Being a young person was always hard. There's a lot of changes to go through ... We've made it harder for them."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!