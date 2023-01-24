Why today's Marxists hate the 2nd Amendment

Saturday morning two friends and I were having conversation about certain court cases involving guns and the rabid anti-Second Amendment crowd. In the course of our conversation, I proffered the question that has yet to be answered satisfactorily as I see it.

I said: "The real question that has yet to answered pertains to why they are so anti-Second Amendment? Why are they committed to abolishing the freedom of that Amendment?"

I answer the question by first citing an example the anti-Second Amendment crowd led by Obama often use. Speaking to the National Urban League, the crayon-color hate group headed by Marc Morial, the despiteous caricature who was afraid to debate me at the National Press Club, Obama said: "I, like most Americans, believe that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to bear arms. I think we recognize the traditions of gun ownership that passed on from generation to generation, that hunting and shooting are part of a national heritage, but I also believe that a lot of gun owners would agree that AK-47s belong in the hands of soldiers, not in the hands of criminals; that they belong on the battlefield of war, not on the streets of our cities. …"

Obama and now Biden are as driven to undermine our Second Amendment right to own and bear arms as Satan is to have sinners in hell. Saying that "hunting and shooting are part of a national heritage," he was applying a familiar hypocorism that we are all comfortable with, and then contrasting it in such a way that the unthinking will agree. Who wouldn't agree that AK-47s do not belong in the hands of criminals?

Many people are quick to say anti-Second Amendment hatred from the likes of Obama, Biden, Clinton, Ocasio et al. is based upon Karl Marx. But, that answer by itself is murky water to just jump into.

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

Marx, the German philosopher and author of "The Communist Manifesto," said in an 1850 address in London, before the Central Committee to the Communist League: "Under no pretext should arms and ammunition be surrendered; any attempt to disarm the workers must be frustrated, by force if necessary." Yup! Those words are from the mouth and lips of Marx himself.

Jon Miltimore wrote: "Some may find it odd that Marxists don't support gun rights when Marx himself did, but there's an explanation as to why, and it stems in part from Marx's conception of rights. Unlike the American Founders (and Reagan for that matter), Marx didn't see the right to bear arms as a natural, individual right. In fact, Marx didn't believe in individual rights at all. Instead, Marx saw firearms as a means to an end, and the end was revolution."

"The whole proletariat must be armed at once with muskets, rifles, cannon and ammunition," he explained, "and the revival of the old-style citizens' militia, directed against the workers, must be opposed."

We see here that Marx supported the right of workers to bear arms not because of some inalienable right, but because firearms were necessary tools in his revolution against the despised bourgeoisie.

We can surmise from this that Marx likely would have supported the peoples' right to bear arms – right up until the point it no longer served his revolutionary purpose, at which point his support for gun rights would be jettisoned. And this is precisely what Marx's followers did.

Once Lenin achieved power, he immediately turned to a proven method of oppression: gun confiscation. On Dec 10, 1918, less than six months after the Bolsheviks butchered Tsar Nicholas II and his family at a house in Yekaterinburg, Soviet citizens were ordered by the Council of People's Commissar to turn their firearms over to the state.

The penalty for refusal was 10 years in prison.

Lenin was hardly an outlier. The Marxists who followed in his footsteps, including Mao in China and Castro in Cuba, also turned to gun confiscation shortly after gaining power.

This is what followers of Marx are attempting to do today. As Miltimore rightly noted, Marx was not wrong that firearms were the path to power, but his followers came to realize an obvious truth: Firearms were also a threat to their own power.

Thus, the answer to my question proffered Saturday morning: In Marx’s day and the time of Lenin, Mao and Castro, they were able to confiscate guns in addition to having full control of government institutions. Today, the Marxists control the schools, government, the courts and the prosecutor’s offices nationwide; let there be no doubt about same. But, despite this fact, they have been unsuccessful in every attempt to deny us our right to bear arms, and this single fact is driving them out of their minds.

They are tireless in their pursuit to accomplish the disarming of the people. They will not give up until they succeed or the Lord returns, in which case it won't matter for those who belong to Him.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!