Tony Perkins: Left now 'empowered' to 'crush' those with biblical faith

Leftists across America have been attacking those with a biblical faith for years.

Remember Barack Obama deriding those who clung to their Bibles?

Now it's reached a point, according to a commentary from Tony Perkins of the Washington-based Family Research Council, that, "The left and those trying to curry favor with the intolerant mob are now empowered with the force of government to crush anyone who lives out their biblical faith."

He cited the recent case of a Georgia police officer, Jacob Kersey, 19, who was hounded off the force in Port Wentworth because he posted on his own social media that biblical marriage is between a man and a woman.

TRENDING: Couple faces double layoff … and creditors

He was put under "investigation" and threatened with dismissal if he ever posted anything again that someone disliked.

But there's a reason that those who hate Christians now feel "empowered," Perkins wrote.

"Last week, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (N.C.) bragged to The Washington Post that he doesn’t 'vote for anything' that he thinks 'will have a serious political consequence.' They were glib words for a man who’d just put his name behind a bill rewriting marriage for every American. Like the 11 other Republican senators whose moral courage collapsed before the nation’s eyes, Senator Tillis would have you believe there’s no fallout from his vote for same-sex marriage."

But, Perkins said, Kersey is "out of a job over his beliefs" and "would beg to disagree."

Does the left plan to "crush" those with biblical faith? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was the Democrat-pushed "Respect for Marriage Act," adopted recently in Congress, that effectively destroyed traditional marriage across America, that completed the work begun by Obama and Joe Biden when they pushed for the Supreme Court to "create" same-sex marriage back when they were in office.

"Barely a month after Joe Biden signed his name to the law upending marriage in all 50 states, every excuse these 12 Republicans made is turning out to be exactly what conservatives warned they were — lies," Perkin wrote.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kersey was under attack within hours of posting what for millennia has been recognized as a biblical truth.

But his supervisors threatened him with keeping his opinions off social media "or turn in your badge," Perkins said.

"If he shared anything else that offended someone, he could be fired," Perkins explained. "Does that sound like 'a good step forward for religious freedom' to you? Is that what Todd Young meant when he talked about showing 'diverse beliefs proper respect?' Or how Cynthia Lummis (R-Wy.) defines 'tolerance?'"

Perkins continued, "Jacob could lose his whole career because 12 grown senators couldn’t muster the courage he’s shown at 19. He is the fallout they denied, the collateral damage of a decision that will haunt our country for generations. While these men and women hold up their law’s non-existent protections as a shield from criticism, know that very real Americans have no defense. No shelter for the attacks that will come."

It was Kersey himself who told Perkins, "And I think there are going to be consequences for those who stand idly by and watch the serpent slither around and ignore God. If you’re going to be a Christian, you’re going to have to decide — are you going to be like Adam? And what are the consequences for your action?"

Perkins then quoted prominent theologian Dr. Albert Mohler, who said, "You can see exactly what they’re doing. They’re coming for us."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].