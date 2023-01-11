Top U.S. medical school says INFANTS can be 'queer,' 'asexual'

Did you know a newborn baby could be "queer" right out of the womb? How about "asexual" or "transgender"?

A new College Fix report uncovers a reccurring Harvard Medical School course that offers "clinical exposure and education" focusing on "serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults."

The course is offered at Massachusetts General Hospital, which offers “gender-affirming surgical procedures” for ages 18 and up, according to the report. Translation: MGH performs transgender operations such as removing the healthy breasts of women who seek such mutilating "surgeries" as part of their quest to live as "men," i.e., to match their perceived "gender identity."

"This elective is a four-week multidisciplinary clinical-and-scholarly experience that trains students to provide high-quality, culturally responsive care for patients with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and sex development," reads the course description.

The same description states that the course material is developed "by faculty at Harvard Medical School and its affiliates" as well as the Fenway Institute, an LGBT activist organization that has been opposed by Boston-area social conservative groups such as MassResistance for decades.

Boston Children’s Hospital is also involved in the Harvard Medical School course. In August, the hospital gained notoriety after conservatives learned of a video it posted promoting hysterectomies as a form of “gender-affirming” medical care, as WND reported. Other video clips approvingly explained other transgender procedures such as "vaginoplasty" (destroying a man's penis to construct a makeshift "vagina") and "facial feminization surgery" for men who want to live as "trans women."

The video, no longer available on YouTube, featured a "doctor describing hysterectomies — the surgical removal of the uterus — as a form of 'gender-affirming' treatment while smiling as upbeat music played in the background," according to the WND report.

“Gender-affirming care” is a euphemistic, transgender activist term referring to medical procedures and hormone regimens for people with gender dysphoria, enabling them to present publicly as the opposite sex. It includes puberty blockers, taking opposite-sex hormones and controversial "surgeries" on otherwise healthy body parts to accommodate the "trans" person's outward transformation.

One BCH video contained the claim that children can know they’re transgender “from the womb,” College Fix reports.

One of the two directors of the course, psychiatrist and LGBT activist Alex Keuroghlian, is "an outspoken supporter of removing healthy organs from individuals and injecting them with puberty blockers," College Fix reports.

The article quotes Ethics & Public Policy Center ethicist Nathanael Blake, who said: "Harvard medical students should be taught the basic scientific truth that a man cannot become a woman, or vice versa...Those experiencing psychological distress regarding their biological sex need to be treated with compassion, which does not mean subjecting them to dangerous chemical and surgical treatments to mold them into a facsimile of the opposite sex.”

Not surprisingly, Harvard Medical School reportedly did not respond to three separate College Fix email inquiries posing such questions as, "How do medical experts know if an infant is LGBT?"

