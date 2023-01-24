A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldTHEY LOVE AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We are in total shock': Couple filmed having sex at door of famous synagogue

'I cannot believe what is shown'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(YNET NEWS) -- An Israeli couple was recently filmed having sex at the doorstep of Tel Aviv's Great Synagogue, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

A complaint was filed on Sunday with the police by the synagogue officials, and the identity of the couple remains unknown.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The head of the synagogue, Shlomo Pivko, said the video was shocking. "We are in total shock about the entire thing. I cannot believe what is shown. I hope they were unaware that this was a synagogue. Perhaps they were tourists," he said.

TRENDING: Woke TV reboot bombs: Now the 3rd-worst-rated show on IMDB

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'God has your back': Top Hollywood actor on new end-times film and why sex scenes are a no-no
'We are in total shock': Couple filmed having sex at door of famous synagogue
8-year-old trans boy to be removed from religious school against parents' wishes
90 seconds to midnight: World closer to doomsday than ever
Governor signs into law new school-choice program that funds PRIVATE school students
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×