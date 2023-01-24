'We are in total shock': Couple filmed having sex at door of famous synagogue

(YNET NEWS) -- An Israeli couple was recently filmed having sex at the doorstep of Tel Aviv's Great Synagogue, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

A complaint was filed on Sunday with the police by the synagogue officials, and the identity of the couple remains unknown.

The head of the synagogue, Shlomo Pivko, said the video was shocking. "We are in total shock about the entire thing. I cannot believe what is shown. I hope they were unaware that this was a synagogue. Perhaps they were tourists," he said.

