Trans teacher with enormous prosthetic breasts forces school board's hand

(FOX NEWS) – An Ontario high school teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts, which some have deemed to be "obscene," may be causing a new dress code policy change for more professional attire.

On Jan. 3, the Board of Trustees passed a motion requesting the director of education develop a professionalism policy "to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom," according to the Halton District School Board.

When Fox News Digital reached out for comment about the teacher's giant breasts potentially bringing about a policy change, the education director reaffirmed the importance of human rights for "underserved and underrepresented" groups.

