Transgender grooming of children too 'satanic' even for Church of Satan?

Although today’s widespread transgender recruitment craze targeting schoolchildren is enthusiastically supported by America’s governmental, academic and cultural elites, many conservatives and Christians condemn the movement as “satanic.”

Indeed, considering the irreversible bodily mutilations and “shockingly high” suicide rate, the “satanic” label isn’t surprising, with columnist and podcaster Jason Whitlock telling Tucker Carlson, “All of this, to me, is satanic – the targeting of young people and children that are very impressionable at a very early age.” Echoes author and talk-host Candace Owens, "When I look at the face of this trans movement, and this trans agenda, and confusing kids ... when I see that, I think this is actually satanic." Even Rev. Franklin Graham decries the reality that "Students are being encouraged and groomed by older students to change their sexual identity,” adding, “Satan, the evil one, is a deceiver and brings chaos, disorder, and confusion. It is not a happy lifestyle when you reject God's original design.”

So, is it satanic?

It must be, because the transgender grooming craze, from its “drag queen story hours” for toddlers, to the systematic sexualization of public school students, to the explicit encouragement of preteens and teens too young to drive to “identify” as transgender and have healthy body parts amputated – all regarded by many as serious forms of child sexual abuse – appears to be too satanic even for the Church of Satan.

TRENDING: Joe Pinocchio

At least, that’s according to the organization’s official tenets as formulated and published by Anton Szandor LaVey, who founded the Church of Satan in 1966 and remained its high priest until his death in 1997.

In his manifesto, "The Satanic Bible" (pages 37 and 38), LaVey writes:

“Satanism encourages any form of sexual expression you may desire, so long as it hurts no one else. If you attempt to impose your sexual desires upon others who do not welcome your advances, you are infringing upon their sexual freedom. Therefore, Satanism does not advocate rape, child molesting, sexual defilement of animals, or any other form of sexual activity which entails the participation of those who are unwilling or whose innocence or naïveté would allow them to be intimidated or misguided into doing something against their wishes.”

Is the push to have young people switch their God-given gender satanic in nature? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (39 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

LaVey adds: “If all parties involved are mature adults who willingly take full responsibility for their actions and voluntarily engage in a given form of sexual expression – even if it is generally considered taboo – then there is no reason for them to repress their sexual inclinations.” (Italics added.)

The prohibition of preying on children is repeated on the Church of Satan’s official website, on a page titled “The Eleven Satanic Rules of the Earth,” No. 9 of which, in LaVey’s words, is simply: “Do not harm little children.”

However, times change – and a generation later a new satanic organization called the Satanic Temple, distinct from the Church of Satan, was founded in 2013 and is now known as a “queer haven.” And an article posted on the LGBT website OUT.com says: "According to [Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien] Greaves, the Temple is mostly made up of LGBTQ+ people who feel disowned and disenfranchised from the traditional religious institution, saying ‘we will always fight them, we will fight them to the death to ensure that there are equal rights for the gay community.’”

This April, the Satanic Temple is planning what it bills as "The Largest Satanic Gathering in History" in Boston, called “SatanCon.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: David Kupelian's critically acclaimed book "The Snapping of the American Mind has just been released in a new, completely revised and expanded 2022 paperback version, and includes all-new chapters illuminating the astonishing "1984"-style transformation of America taking place under the Biden administration.

“A must-read if you really want to understand the world we live in and where it’s headed,” says Sean Hannity. Dinesh D’Souza writes, "David Kupelian's 'The Snapping of the American Mind' chronicles the decline and fall of America and shows that it is no accident, but rather a direct result of progressive misrule – an eye-opening, scary and galvanizing book." And Dr. Ted Baehr, Chairman of the Christian Film and Television Commission, says: "David Kupelian is one of the very few must-read writers in the twenty-first century. He has the insight and wisdom to perceive the true state of the culture and the world, and he has the incredible ability to tell the Truth in a readable manner that helps the reader not only understand the Truth, but to understand how to redeem America's culture as well."

“The Snapping of the American Mind” is available now at the WND Superstore, as is the updated and expanded 2022 paperback edition of Kupelian's culture-war classic, "The Marketing of Evil: How Radicals, Elitists, and Pseudo-Experts Sell Us Corruption Disguised as Freedom."

SPECIAL OFFER: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!