CommentaryTHE SWAMP
How troublesome presidents are disposed of

Paul Craig Roberts covers deep-state involvement in Kennedy assassination, Nixon ouster

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:53pm
(PAULCRAIGROBERTS.COM) -- Tucker Carlson provides an excellent 12 minute report about the CIA’s removal of President Kennedy and President Nixon. I recommend that you watch it 2 or 3 times until it sinks in and forward it to all of your friends and relatives. There is nowhere else you can get so much solid and important information in 12 minutes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgXq8S02NJc

Carlson believes that Biden, no longer useful to the establishment, is currently undergoing removal.

I have reported the truth about the removal of Presidents Kennedy and Nixon from office for decades. It was thrilling to me to see after a half century Tucker Carlson give the same explanations to such a large audience. If Americans could only wake up and become involved it might be possible to save our country and the liberty of Americans.

Read the full story ›

