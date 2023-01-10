A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump announces plan to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

'Joe Biden has sided against the United States'

Peter LaBarbera By Peter LaBarbera
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron 141 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron 141 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

Former President Donald Trump is unveiling a bold plan to use the power of the U.S. military to crush Mexico's drug cartels.

"The drug cartels are waging war on America — and it's now time for America to wage war on the cartels," Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: What if God is doing 1 thing but expects 2 separate outcomes?

The Post Millennial reports the following as the plan's components:

  • "Restore all Trump border policies and fully secure the border";
  • "Deploy all necessary military assets, including the U.S. Navy, to impose a full naval embargo on the cartels, to ensure they cannot use our region’s waters to traffic illicit drugs to the U.S.";
  • "Order the Department of Defense to make appropriate use of special forces, cyber warfare, and other covert and overt actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure, and operations";
  • "Designate the major drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations";
  • "Cut off the cartels’ access to the global financial system";
  • "Get full cooperation of neighboring governments to dismantle the cartels, or else fully expose the bribes and corruption that protect these criminal networks";
  • "Ask Congress to ensure drug smugglers and traffickers can receive the death penalty."

"Fentanyl, heroin, meth and other lethal drugs are pouring across our wide open border, stealing hundreds of thousands of beautiful American lives," Trump said. "In this war, Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels. They are making more money than they've every made before, times ten. ... Biden's open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

Should the U.S. military fight Mexican drug cartels?

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Peter LaBarbera
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for the Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBT extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for The Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBTQ extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.







Trump announces plan to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels
Concessions in speaker fight 'most significant win for conservatives in a decade'
Garland boasts of 950 Jan. 6 arrests, could double to 2,000!
New poll of U.S. voters doesn't bode well for McCarthy
Look who emerges as voice for conservative reform in House drama
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×