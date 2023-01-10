Trump announces plan to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

Former President Donald Trump is unveiling a bold plan to use the power of the U.S. military to crush Mexico's drug cartels.

"The drug cartels are waging war on America — and it's now time for America to wage war on the cartels," Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: What if God is doing 1 thing but expects 2 separate outcomes?

The Post Millennial reports the following as the plan's components:

"Restore all Trump border policies and fully secure the border";

"Deploy all necessary military assets, including the U.S. Navy, to impose a full naval embargo on the cartels, to ensure they cannot use our region’s waters to traffic illicit drugs to the U.S.";

"Order the Department of Defense to make appropriate use of special forces, cyber warfare, and other covert and overt actions to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership, infrastructure, and operations";

"Designate the major drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations";

"Cut off the cartels’ access to the global financial system";

"Get full cooperation of neighboring governments to dismantle the cartels, or else fully expose the bribes and corruption that protect these criminal networks";

"Ask Congress to ensure drug smugglers and traffickers can receive the death penalty."

"Fentanyl, heroin, meth and other lethal drugs are pouring across our wide open border, stealing hundreds of thousands of beautiful American lives," Trump said. "In this war, Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels. They are making more money than they've every made before, times ten. ... Biden's open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Climate Change Cult." The "Anti-Racism Cult." The "Cult of Wokeness." The "LGBTQ Cult" and its predatory offspring targeting America's children, the "Transgender Cult." The "Cult of Abortion." The "COVID Cult." The "Cult of Globalism." "TikTok Cults." Every month the list grows.

Should the U.S. military fight Mexican drug cartels? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (223 Votes) 3% (8 Votes)

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it's becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract "the rabble" from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!