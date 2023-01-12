Trump Jr.: Buttigieg got job because he's gay!

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of a small Indiana town, saw his bid for the Democrat nomination for president collapse, and then he was picked by Joe Biden to be Transportation secretary.

Since then he's overseen multiple airline industry disasters, include one this week in which thousands of flights were canceled.

He lectures people about going "green," but takes a government jet for a private flight to a meeting.

He also, at the height of the supply chain crisis in 2021, took months of paid time off for "paternity leave" so he and his "husband" could look after two newborns.

Now a report from Newsweek explains it all.

Donald Trump Jr. said Buttigieg got his job only because he's gay.

Junior claims the FAA computer failure was “a blow to people who get really important jobs with no experience” like Pete Buttigeig, who was only appointed because he is gay. pic.twitter.com/C6eVanC4BP — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2023

Newsweek said, "On Wednesday, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system outage saw flights grounded for several hours across the U.S. More than 6,000 flights had been delayed as of 10:48 a.m. ET, according to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware, with over 1,000 flights cancelled."

The comment from Trump Jr. pulled no punches.

"[This is] a blow to people who get really important jobs with no experience, to basically check off some identity politics boxes, folks. Mayor Pete, mayor of the small town, in Indiana—'he is a gay American, so he should just run for president. And we are going to get behind it.' And guess what, when you don't get that, if you get in line with the Democrat party, we will give you a major cabinet position—where it doesn't really matter."

He said that's what happens in an "age of equity."

"Because equality means of opportunity, not of outcome. In the age of equity, there seems to be some scary stuff going on at the FAA," he charged. "Guess what, when you are 36,000 feet in the air, maybe you just want a competent person there. Not someone who checked the box, like to me, Mayor Pete did."

Buttigieg also is taken on criticism from others. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote on Twitter, "Every plane in America is currently grounded due to a system error. Mayor Pete, bravo. This is what happens when you hire clueless liberals for jobs they aren't qualified to do."

Every plane in America is currently grounded due to a system error. Mayor Pete, bravo. This is what happens when you hire clueless liberals for jobs they aren’t qualified to do. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 11, 2023

If possible, the opinion Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., expressed of Buttigieg was even lower.

"Pete Buttigieg couldn't organize a one-car funeral—he's not going to organize our ports, railroads, highways, and airports."

