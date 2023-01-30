A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump sues 'journalist' Bob Woodward for $49 million

Claims he never agreed to recorded interviews being shared with public

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Former President Donald Trump announces his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, 2022, from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. (Video screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump announces his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, 2022, from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. (Video screenshot)

(BLOOMBERG NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public.

In a lawsuit filed Monday against Woodward, Simon & Schuster Inc., and the publisher’s parent company Paramount Global, Trump claimed that although he had given Woodward consent to record their conversations “for the sole purpose of a book,” that didn’t extend to packaging those recordings as an audiobook.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This case centers on Mr. Woodward’s systematic usurpation, manipulation, and exploitation of audio of President Trump,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

TRENDING: $3 million in 'currency of corruption' going to extremely well-endowed university

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AP Stylebook's latest woke newspeak
Trump sues 'journalist' Bob Woodward for $49 million
Pop artist paints 'The Simpsons' characters as Holocaust victims
Law professor claims police 'do not need' to make traffic stops
Stocks close lower, Dow sheds more than 250 points to snap 6-day win streak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×