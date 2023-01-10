President Trump openly demanded to know when the FBI is going to "raid the many homes of Joe Biden" this week, after it was revealed that classified documents were found at a Biden-linked think tank, documents that apparently came from Biden's time as vice president to Barack Obama.

The parallels were immediately drawn to the FBI raid on Trump's Florida home during a dispute over custody of documents from Trump's time as president.

Trump has said he declassified the documents found there, but he pointed out Biden as vice president had no authority to declassify documents.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified."

TRENDING: Trump suggests White House now be raided by FBI

He cited reports that the secret information was found at the Penn Biden Center.

Donald Trump Jr. said, "When will the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team storm one of Biden's many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant?"

Should all of Biden's homes, including the White House, be raided by the FBI? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report in the Daily Mail said the files were found in November, "by Biden's lawyers."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Biden was in Mexico City on Monday for a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and refused to answer shouted questions as to how the documents ended up inside the offices," the report said.

It said the classified documents "included some top-secret files with the 'sensitive compartmented information' designation, also known as SCI, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources."

The White House statement said it was "cooperating" with the DOJ "regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden admin records."

Radio host Clay Travis immediately noted, "They just announced Joe Biden illegally kept classified documents from his vice-presidency in his possession."

Rep. Andy Biggs said, "Biden stole classified documents and stored them at his think tank while he was VP. The VP does not have any authority to declassify classified documents. And this 'think tank' received $54 million in funding from the CCP," referencing the Chinese Communist Party.

Democrats excused the entire episode, saying Biden's lawyers "found" the documents, and "returned" them.

The report noted that last year when Biden was asked during an interview how documents could be found at Trump's home and office in Florida, he said, "How that could possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible. And it just – totally irresponsible."

Biden himself was the center's managing director in 2018 and he's been paid nearly $1 million for speeches and for heading the center.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!