Trump: Leftists in American education teaching a 'new religion'

Donald Trump has released a plan he says will start to fix America's broken education system, a system he accused of being flooded with "Marxism."

He said what now is "being preached in our schools is also totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings."

"It is resembling an established new religion," Trump said in a new video.

Just the News said he would empower parents to elect and fire school principals.

"Our public schools have been taken over by the Radical Left maniacs," he said in the video, released Thursday.

He said the first step would be to give parents power by cutting federal funding for any school or program pushing the racist "Critical Race Theory," gender ideology or anything else that gives "inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content to children."

CRT, for example, teaches that all of America is racist and to get rid of racism more explicit racism is required.

He said as president, if elected in 2024, he would order the Department of Justice and the Department of Education to investigate any district that is engaged in racial discrimination.

Citing the Marxism being taught now, he said, "For this reason, my administration will aggressively pursue potential violations of the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause of the Constitution. That’s very simple."

He also said he would work to remove "radicals, zealots and Marxists" from the U.S. Department of Education.

Further, his plans include abolishing teacher tenure for grades K-12, cutting the armies of school administrators, adopting a Parental Bill of Rights and more.

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, it is Joe Biden who has given the leftists unchecked power.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump’s Plan to Save American Education and Give Power Back to Parents pic.twitter.com/aizxaRXIM3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2023

Trump said actually it is parents who know more than anyone else what their children need.

“As the saying goes, ‘personnel is policy,’ and at the end of the day if we have pink-haired communists teaching our kids, we have a major problem,” Trump said. “When I’m president we will put parents back in charge and give them the final say. We will get back to teaching reading, writing and math … and we will give our kids the high quality, pro-American education they deserve.”

