Trump's name grabs attention in fight over House speaker

President Trump already has announced his candidacy for the office of president in 2024.

But now his name is appearing in the fight inside the GOP in the U.S. House over the new House speaker, and the idea, although unlikely, could get him back to the White House even sooner.

It's because Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has voted for Trump to be the next House speaker, a position that requires being elected by the House, but does not require the winner to be a House member.

The Washington Examiner said Gaetz has been leading a GOP revolt against having Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a party leader for many years, installed in the post.

The GOP already has gone through multiple votes this week without a winner for the job.

My vote for Speaker of the House today? Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/ajFdcHVPM5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023

The idea has been the subject of discussion in various venues already:

And WND previously has reported that WND columnist Wayne Allyn Root has lobbied for the plan that would install Trump as speaker.

Then, GOPers scheme, impeachments for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over a wide range of possible charges would make him president, as the speaker is third in line to the presidency.

Root had written, "We need Trump now more than ever. Only Trump has the cajones to stop this madness, this self-destruction, this national suicide. Trump is the only one who can bring us back from the abyss. Trump is the one that Democrats, the media, the deep state and the D.C. Swamp fear. How do I know? Look at the news headlines. Trump is all they talk about. They are obsessed with stopping him, slandering him, destroying him, indicting him."

He continued, "We need Trump now. We can't wait until 2024. I'm not sure America will survive until 2024. That's why I created the out-of-the-box idea of Trump becoming House speaker after the GOP wins the midterms. That's why I've asked Trump about it in numerous interviews on my national radio show."

The idea has had Democrats fretting for some time already.

Real Clear Politics said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., was warning about a Speaker Trump.

Business Insider reported Gaetz previously floated the idea.

"During a Florida Trump rally in July 2021, Gaetz promised a crowd that he intended to nominate Trump to the House Speaker position in 2022 following the midterms. He told reporters a few months later he had spoken to Trump about the prospect," the report said.

While Trump's own response to the idea has varied from "interesting" to "noncommittal," perhaps his strongest comment came when he said he didn't think it was something he'd want to do.

Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, also has discussed the strategy.

But originating the plan was WND Founder Joseph Farah, who wrote, months back.

"The new GOP majority in the House could elect him speaker in January 2023 since the job doesn't constitutionally require, as most people think, election to the House of Representatives itself. It only requires nomination by a member of the House – and a vote. He could take part in what should be the first order of business by the House of Representatives – the anticipated impeachment of Biden and Kamala Harris. It will be a little more difficulty to get the two-thirds vote to get the Senate to go along, but Trump could then switch jobs to the presidency. If he doesn't get it, he could resign the speakership in favor of Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan."

In fact, he had proposed that very plan as early as Jan. 24, 2021, just four days after "Biden became the Imposter in Chief," he said.

"Trump is seemingly more popular than ever. He's beloved by ordinary Americans. They know that Joe Biden is simply serving the ruling class he has so loyally served to undo everything Trump put into place. The true uprising Donald Trump began will not simply fade away. He not only made America great again, he gave America hope again."

