EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Tucker Carlson guest dresses as trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts to ridicule school drama

Calls out school board's transgender 'hypocrisy'

Published January 14, 2023 at 1:54pm
Male high school teacher wearing enormous prosthetic bust (video screenshot)

Male high school teacher wearing enormous prosthetic bust (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Rebel News journalist David Menzies appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to bust open some hypocrisy in the ongoing controversy involving a transgender Ontario high school shop teacher who has received international attention for wearing giant prosthetic breasts in class.

Menzies, who dressed in full costume as the teacher during the interview, insisted the teacher "breaks every shop etiquette rule in the book."

"I went there to the Halton District School Board back in October dressed exactly like ‘Busty’ Lemieux, the sheer blouse with the nipples protruding, the blond hair, the bicycle shorts," Menzies told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Read the full story ›

