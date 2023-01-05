Tucker Carlson hammers Crenshaw for calling McCarthy's opponents 'terrorists'

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas Wednesday for calling opponents to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid “terrorists,” saying that Crenshaw was ignoring “real concerns” raised by conservatives.

“They’re terrorists now? It’s hard not to see the connection, because over the past few years pretty much every part of the war on terror has been turned against the domestic political enemies of the neocons,” Carlson said after airing a soundbite of Crenshaw. “So now they’re coming out and telling you what they told you about Iraq: Either you’re with us or against us. You’re on the side of light or darkness. You’re good or evil.”

Crenshaw made the comparison Wednesday as McCarthy failed to garner the 218 votes necessary to become speaker in three separate ballots. Similarly, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska compared McCarthy’s opponents to the Taliban.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida received 20 votes for speaker during Wednesday’s ballots after he switched from McCarthy to Jim Jordan on the third ballot Tuesday.

“Dan Crenshaw went all the way, as neocons always do, he proceeded to go to CNN to call his political opponents enemies of the state,” Carlson said, before airing Crenshaw’s comments from an interview on CNN.

McCarthy agreed to some proposals put forth by the House Freedom Caucus, but failed to convince enough of them to back his bid to win the necessary votes to become speaker. The threshold for a “motion to vacate,” which allows rank and file members of the House of Representatives to unseat a speaker, is a sticking point, according to Donalds.

“No matter how you feel, you have to acknowledge, if you’re being honest, that people who don’t like Kevin McCarthy have a reason for that,” Carlson said. “They have real concerns, real issues, but you’ll notice that Dan Crenshaw didn’t address any of those, none of them, instead he impugned their motives, their character, their intelligence, their moral standards.”

“What you just saw as Dan Crenshaw just spoke, what you just saw is the snarling face of the donor class, revealed for all to see finally,” Carlson said. “The deep loathing of disobedient voters that may be their most passionate secret emotion. They’re not bothering to hide that emotion anymore. Now you know how they really feel.”

A spokesperson for Crenshaw referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a tweet by the congressman, urging people to “unclutch your pearls” and “grow thicker skin.”

