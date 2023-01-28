Turn off the fear porn: God controls our destiny

Does God worry about what we worry about? Some of us, especially since COVID, spend a lot of time worrying about what might happen. What will this government do? What will that employer do? How about the cruise ships? The airlines?

If this, if that, then what? Or what if they do something I haven't thought of? Then what do we do?

The fake news media are quite happy helping us fill in the blanks in our thinking. Nothing motivates their reporting like a natural disaster, especially one where an on-the-scene reporter can be filmed getting blown down the sidewalk or over a crosswalk in the wind.

The lasting genre of horror stories and films seems to indicate that lots of us like to be scared. Do we feel superior for having avoided the circumstances and traps in the story, compared to the characters therein? "Well, that didn't scare me!" or "I'd never have opened that door!" Yeah, that's easy to say when the lights are on and the doors are locked. But what about when Mom or Dad turns the lights off, closes the bedroom door, and it's just you and the monsters under the bed? Yeah, you talk big …

If you're still standing (especially in a dark room), kudos to you! You have survived Hollywood's most elaborate production, where truly "All the world's a stage."

God's message to us during this time is the same as it was to ancient Israel: Do not fear! It's not God's first commandment, but it is one of His most frequent. Bible theology (our study of God) tells us that God has never been in fear, because He sees all, knows all, and his Words are enough to control the destiny of anything and anyone in the universe.

God didn't spend time worrying about how Pharaoh might respond to Moses' "Let my people go" words uttered prior to the Red Sea crossing. Yet still, ordinary people complained about Moses' words to Pharaoh, saying that each time Moses made the demand, "Let my people go!" things got worse and worse for them.

Did God worry about the outcome? Why would He? All of Creation responds to His Words, which create reality. He sees the future, which becomes whatever He speaks. There is nothing and no one who can stand before God and successfully contend with Him.

We are living in the days when billionaires and moguls dream of becoming masters of the universe. Psalm 2 describes God's reaction: He laughs at them. Ask yourself this question: If God laughs at them, what should be our response?

This is a part of Christian education that has been neglected, perhaps because it opens the door to the supernatural in the church. God tells us that when we accept Jesus, we become a child of God – and that God moves inside of us. That's a very scary proposition for many churches, which want to use their own power in the natural world to fix the supernatural world around us.

The church has tried this for most of my life, and perhaps even longer. What they have neglected is to ask God to do it, using His supernatural power. Why is it so important to us as Christians that we use the natural world to accomplish the work that God long ago prepared for us to do? Why not simply ask Him for help?

Asking for help is seen as a sign of weakness. It actually pleases God when His children ask Him for help in completing their assignments. God is undefeated. He has never lost a battle or a war. He has never been afraid. He commands both the natural and supernatural worlds. His angel armies are not busy modeling skimpy clothing; they are busy enforcing God's will in the universe.

As God's children, we have an unprecedented opportunity of seeing hoards of billionaires and one-worlders be defeated in their war against God, which they have tried to push forward into our time. God's response could not be clearer: "It's not yet time for that!" Those looking for tribulation and suffering will have their day, but it won't arrive before the worldwide harvest of souls God is asking us to accomplish now.

If God is undefeated and He lives inside believers, how can the masters of the universe wannabes thwart God's end-times harvest? They can't! God's will is unstoppable! As broken as the church now appears, it will be given time to accomplish God's end-times harvest, because that is His will.

The fearmongers, the Hollywood leftovers, Big Tech and Big Egos are being set up by the Master Strategist for the defeat of the ages. Their money, power and egos will never let them consider this, which is why their defeat will be so overwhelming and complete. The church has yet to have its chance to remake the world to its Bridegroom's liking, which is the mission Jesus gave it when he was still here.

Turn off the fear porn, folks. Reread the book of Exodus, and overlay today's events over the Jews' exit from Egypt. That nation never returned to be a world power. Neither will the Big Whatevers of today.

Our current age is often depicted as a scripted movie, meant to destroy our will to resist. If you are tired of this fear porn, check out one of the other movies screening in a theater nearby. You may be pleasantly surprised by your options.

craigemcmillan.com Armageddon Story

