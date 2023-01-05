Twitter data breach: Account details of 200 million users leaked

(ABP LIVE) – Twitter appears to have been breached yet again. In the latest instance, a hacker calling himself StayMad has reportedly leaked the personal data of over 200 million users, including high profile accounts such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Donald Trump Jr., SpaceX, CBS Media, NBA, WHO, and more.

However, further investigation suggests that the latest data hack could be the same as the one seen in December 2022, where a hacker calling himself Ryushi leaked the data of 400 million accounts on the dark Web. The latest instance of 200 million accounts are the remnants of the previous hack, after the elimination of duplicate data.

Israeli cyber intelligence firm Hudson Rock called this one of the "most significant leaks ever," and that the database has over 235 million accounts in total.

