U.S.-Mexico border controlled by cartels, not Biden admin

'This is not a political discussion, this is a national security issue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:04pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Mexican cartels have control over the US-Mexico border, using their position to smuggle drugs and violent criminals into the country at the expense of the safety of Americans, a border town official told Fox News.

"This is not a political discussion," Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the outlet. "This is a national security issue. Unless this situation changes and we take back control from the cartels, for the trafficking coming across our border, it will only get worse."

The Border Patrol officials are too overwhelmed by the recent migrant surge under the Biden administration, allowing the cartels to easily establish effective and lucrative smuggling operations, according to Lines. Migrants unable to pay for help crossing the border are used by the cartels to traffic drugs in exchange for entry into the U.S.

