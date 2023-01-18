U.S. politicians wine and dine with Klaus Schwab at Davos

(DAILY WIRE) -- Several American officials reportedly enjoyed a lavish lunch with some of the planet’s most powerful corporate leaders and World Economic Forum Chair Klaus Schwab during the organization’s annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.

The organization is a leading proponent of stakeholder capitalism, an approach to investments that says executives must consider the needs of communities and other parties in addition to shareholders, as well as increased cooperation between public and private actors. Officials such as Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and “a few members of the House of Representatives” took part in a luncheon at the conference alongside prominent executives on Monday, according to a report from CNBC.

One attendee told the outlet that Coons and Manchin each addressed the crowd of business leaders. Coons reportedly discussed efforts to fund the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, while Manchin commented on the merits of American energy independence.

