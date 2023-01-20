U.S. quietly boosts military training for Taiwan

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The U.S. has secretly upgraded the National Guard’s training program for Taiwanese troops as concerns over China’s designs for the self-governing island continue to mount, Nikkei reported.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Biden wants U.S. debt expanded by many trillions of dollars!
The training, not previously known, began some time before the spring of 2022 in attempt to increase the island’s deterrent effect against a possible Chinese invasion and improve U.S.-Taiwan cooperation, sources familiar told Nikkei. While the exact scope and duration of the expanded training mission in Taiwan remain unclear, training of this sort has proven effective in enhancing U.S. partners’ abilities to defend against attackers.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen previously hinted at the possible National Guard mission, saying in May 2022 that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) was “proactively planning cooperation between the U.S. National Guard and Taiwan’s defense forces,” Reuters reported. Congress’ defense bill for 2022 required a briefing from DOD on the feasibility of increasing U.S. military cooperation with Taiwan.
Advertisement - story continues below
China lambasted the subtle announcement as “collusion,” claiming that the U.S. planned to instruct Taiwanese forces in urban warfare tactics to potentially trap China’s military in a grinding war of attrition.
However, the new training began prior to Tsai’s comment, sources told Nikkei; National Guard units from multiple states, including Hawaii, appear to be stationed in Taiwan, the sources said. Having contingents from multiple states sets Taiwan’s training program apart from other National Guard overseas operations, one of the sources explained.
“We don’t have a comment on specific operations, engagements or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” a DOD spokesperson told Nikkei. “Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.”
#TWUSDefense 🇹🇼📈🇺🇸🪖 After the US celebrated the 386th anniversary of National Guard Day, and the official announced that Taiwan is going to join “State Partnership Program” to extend the cooperation with the U.S. The first choice will be HI, WA, CA, OR, AL and MN. pic.twitter.com/lFlP49P4li
— Taiwan in Atlanta (@teco_in_atl) December 14, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
The National Guard runs state and federal partnership programs with more than 80 governments around the world and resumed training missions for Ukrainian troops in neighboring countries in May of 2022 after a brief suspension during the initial months of Russia’s invasion, according to the National Guard Association of the U.S.
U.S. military forces have conducted training and equipping missions in Taiwan in the past; U.S. officials revealed in October 2021 that a U.S. Marine contingent and special operations group had been secretly stationed in Taipei for at least a year, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ukraine’s example contributed to Tsai’s decision in December to lengthen the period of mandatory military service for Taiwanese citizens. Tsai said Taiwanese officials noted the determination and level of training displayed by Ukrainian troops in repelling Russian forces, and that the island may have to exhibit similar qualities to fight against China’s much larger air and naval force, the WSJ reported.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.
Advertisement - story continues below
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?
Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?
Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?
No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.
Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.
WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!