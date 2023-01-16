U.S. ramps up training for Ukrainian military aimed at large-scale offensive operations

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. began training Ukrainian troops in Germany on long-distance attack methods Sunday in a new and escalated training program designed to help Ukraine beat back Russia from occupied territory, according to the Associated Press.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said the goal of the program is to get roughly 500 Ukrainian troops back on the battlefield, trained to perform complex maneuvers with combined arms, artillery and ground forces, some time before the spring rains, the AP reported. Waiting at the Grafenwoehr Army base in Germany is an array of weapons systems and equipment bound for Ukraine and members of the U.S. Army Europe Africa’s 7th Army Training Command.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,” Milley said, according to the AP. “And we’re hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order.”