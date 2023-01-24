U.S. senator reveals 'the next step in this scandal'

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, is calling on the Department of Justice and its FBI to search through the millions of pages of documents Joe Biden created during his decades in the U.S. Senate.

Those records now are concealed behind walls of secrecy at the University of Delaware.

But given that illegally stored classified government documents have been found in an office Biden formerly used at the Penn Biden Center, as well has multiple locations in his home, the senator believes a search is appropriate.

The Daily Wire reported Cruz appeared on an episode of "The Verdict," and said the FBI should be all over those Senate records, apparently contained in some 1,850 boxes.

"Let me tell you what the next step in this scandal is going to be. The next step in this scandal is going to be, OK, if Biden’s Senate documents include classified documents outside of classified settings – which is illegal – how many more classified documents are illegally in his Senate papers?" the senator said.

"And here’s where this matters in particular, which is the University of Delaware has more than 1,850 boxes of records from Joe Biden’s Senate tenure which he gave to the University of Delaware."

He said presumably the school does not have a government-approved special security vault for classified secrets.

"It does not have them in a secure location. During the 2020 campaign, there was a concerted media effort to try to get access to those documents in particular, there were allegations of sexual harassment raised against Joe Biden, and the media wanted to examine the documents on those allegations of sexual harassment. The University of Delaware has said, 'Nope, they’re not releasing the documents to anybody until two years after Biden retires from public life.'

"I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records. The answer should be none. But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason [to] have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records."

Illegally stored classified documents linked to Biden were first found in his private office at the Penn Biden Center, a partisan organization in Washington. Democrats have been horrified by the discoveries, as they have been using President Trump's possession of documents from his own presidency to try to attack him. The difference in the cases is that as president, Trump had the authority to have his presidency's documents, and was allowed to declassify them at will. Biden, when vice president, had no similar authority.

The documents Biden had were "discovered" before last year's midterm elections, but officials kept the scandal secret for weeks. Reports have suggested that Biden wanted to keep things out of the public eye, in the hope everything could be resolved quietly.

Since that discovery, Biden’s attorneys have located more classified documents at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on three separate occasions.

One storage area was in a garage near Biden's collectible Corvette.

But those scenarios have raised further questions: Why are Biden's lawyers, who haven't been cleared to handle classified information, looking for and finding those documents?

It previously has been reported that a court fight is going on over access to Biden's Senate records.

The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch had sued over the decision to keep them concealed from the public.

Recently, the Delaware Superior Court was demanding the university provide further information justifying its move to keep the records out of the public eye.

“After all the lectures from the Biden administration on democracy and the rule of law it’s amazing that the President has a secret deal in place to hide his records from the public,” said DCNF Chairman Neil Patel at the time. “We are happy that the court is pushing the University of Delaware to stop playing games and come clean.”

The school has claimed that no public dollars have been used in accepting and storing the material, so the records are not subject to public disclosure requirements.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported at that time, "The records sought by both the DCNF and Judicial Watch may contain information related to Tara Reade — who in 1993, while working in Biden’s senate office, accused him of sexually assaulting her. A copy of the complaint she filed on the matter and related documents to the alleged incident may also be included in the records, Reade has said."

Further, there could be significant information about Hunter Biden, the scandal-generating son of Joe Biden, who already is under investigation for tax issues.

Critics have charged Hunter Biden essentially made a business of profiting from access to his father while he was vice-president, and again as president.

For instance, Hunter traveled with Joe on Air Force Two to China, and came home with a lucrative business deal for himself.

