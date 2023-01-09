'Unequivocally worrisome': TikTok lobbyists regularly visit White House

Renowned China expert Gordon Chang has released multiple warnings about TikTok, the social media app that closely is tied to the Chinese Community Party, and in fact likely sends the details it gets from monitoring Americans there.

WND recently reported that he was telling Joe Biden that he needs to end discussions over the company's data security and shut it down.

Or else require that it be sold to American interests.

TikTok, a video-sharing app, has been controversial for some time because of the fact it's China owned and the data it collects from millions of Americans finds its way to the Chinese Communist Party for analysis. President Donald Trump tried to end its use in America, but Joe Biden restored it.

Chang wrote at Gatestone Institute, "The Biden administration should terminate the seemingly endless discussions and either require TikTok to stop operations in the U.S. or force its Chinese owner to sell the app lock, stock and barrel to American parties. No other solution is acceptable from national security and First Amendment points of view."

Now a report from the Washington Examiner has detailed how lobbyists for TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have "enjoyed a cozy relationship with President Joe Biden's White House."

The Examiner explained, "Congress is mulling legislation that would ban TikTok in the U.S., and Biden authorized an app ban in December for roughly 4 million government devices as more than one dozen state governments enact device prohibitions."

But, the report pointed out, "TikTok and ByteDance lobbyists have visited the White House at least eight times between July 2021 and August 2022.

The details come from White House visitor logs.

"While it is unclear whether the lobbyists went to the White House on TikTok business or for another client, the visits are 'unequivocally' worrisome, according to Kara Frederick, who helped create and lead Facebook's Global Security Counterterrorism Analysis Program between 2016 and 2017," the Examiner reported.

Frederick, now with the Heritage Foundation, said groups like TikTok "are doing the dirty work of the Chinese party state."

The software long has caused concern because ByteDance has admitted to spying on Americans.

Workers formerly with the company have confirmed it shares information to the CCP.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said there's support for doing something regarding TikTok, and suggested congressional hearings would be a good start.

He's already on record supporting a previously recommended ban on TikTok on government devices.

In the report, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, explained, "I assumed President Biden rescinded Trump’s ban on TikTok because Hunter was getting kickbacks from China, but now we know TikTok’s lobbyists have also had unfettered access to the White House. President Biden must stop cozying up to Chinese companies and start putting our national security and American citizens first."



