Union membership plummets to record low despite Biden's promise to increase it

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Rates of union membership fell to an all time low of 10.1% in 2022, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), despite President Joe Biden’s promise to bolster American unions.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Biden wants U.S. debt expanded by many trillions of dollars!

Biden pledged to “be the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen” to a group of supporters the night before the 2020 election, according to the Associated Press, and signed an executive order in April 2021 creating a task force to investigate how the federal government could increase union membership. Despite these efforts, union membership continued its long decline in 2021 and 2022 as new non-union jobs outpaced union jobs, according to the BLS.

“I campaigned to restore the backbone of this country: the middle class and unions,” Biden wrote in July 2022. “Because I know this. The middle class built America and unions build the middle class.”

Unions built the middle class in this country – and we couldn’t have gotten this infrastructure law done without them. pic.twitter.com/5MjEZpNXM0 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2021

Does Biden ever fulfill his campaign promises? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (12 Votes)

Union membership was 10.3% in 2021, still down significantly from 20.1% in 1983, the first year this data was collected, according to the BLS. Government employees continue to make up the largest portion of union members; 33.1% of public sector workers are union members. compared to just 6% of private sector workers.

Biden’s task force made dozens of recommendations for how the federal government could help increase union membership, such as by bolstering union organizers’ access to workers on federal property and blocking employers from using money from federal contracts in anti-union activities, according to The New York Times.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris blamed declining union membership for stagnant wages, economic inequality, lower pay for women and people of color and the weakening of American democracy in a 2021 White House fact sheet. Biden frequently lists bolstering unions as one of his top priorities.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.